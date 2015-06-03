​BSEC, GUAM, ECO governors discussed regional cooperation

Baku. 3 June. REPORT.AZ/ Heads of the secretariats of various regional and international organizations met in Istanbul at the Secretariat of the Black Sea Economic Cooperation (BSEC), Report informs citing GUAM.

At the meeting, which was attended by the Secretary General of BSEC Victor Tsvirkun, Secretary General of the Economic Cooperation Organization (ECO) and Shamil Aleskerov - Secretary General of the Organization for Democracy and Economic Development - GUAM, Valeri Chechelashvili, the sides discussed issues of regional cooperation, joint projects, as well as the need for closer coordination of activities of regional organizations.