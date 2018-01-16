Brussels actively lobbies the shutting down of operating NPP in Armenia

Baku. 16 January. REPORT.AZ/ Brussels actively lobbies the shutting down of operating nuclear power plant (NPP) in Armenia and offers to replace it with alternative opportunities.

Report informs referring to the Nezavisimaya Gazeta.

Brussels is reported to promise to allocate 200 million EUR with purpose of conservation of Armenia's NPP.

The construction of this nuclear power plant started in 1960. It was launched in 1976. In 1989 due to earthquake in Spitak the operation of plant was temporarily suspended. Until today, international structures did not conduct inspections in the plant.

In the beginning of 2016, it was reported that the operation of the plant is suspended for 3-4 months in the spring with a purpose of major repairs. The repair would be carried out at the expense of loan $ 270 million by Russia and $ 30 million grant allocated. In 2014, due to delay of construction of new block of nuclear energy, Armenian government made a decision to operate the plant until 2026.

Despite the appeal of Azerbaijan, Turkey and Iran to the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA), Armenia continues to operate the nuclear plant.