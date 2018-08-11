Brother of former prime minister of Armenia arrested

Baku. 11 August. REPORT.AZ/ The court of general jurisdiction of Yerevan arrested Jonik Abrahamyan, brother of former Prime Minister of Armenia Hovik Abrahamyan.

Report informs citing the TASS, he is accused of illegally acquiring and storing weapons and ammunition on a particularly large scale. The court issued arrest warrant for two months in respect of Jonik Abrahamyan.

Notably, on August 8, Jonik Abrahamyan, the brother of Armenia's former prime minister Hovik Abrahamyan was arrested on suspicion of illegal arms procurement and possession.