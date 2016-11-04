British FM: Turkey plays very important role in fight against ISIS

Baku. 4 November. REPORT.AZ/ "Turkey plays very important role in fight against the ISIS."

Report informs citing Anadolu, British FM Boris Johnson said while speaking at the lower house of the parliament about struggle against the ISIS in Iraq and Syria.

He said that 500 British soldiers train Iraqi security forces: "1 350 British servicemen in the Middle East support fight against the ISIS. Turkey fulfills its responsibilities together with Syrian moderate opposition in fight against the ISIS while Bashar al-Assad, Russia and Iran create tension in the east of Aleppo."