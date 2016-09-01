British Airways resumes flights to Iran

Baku. 1 September. REPORT.AZ/ British Airways (BA) resumed flights to Iran, suspended in October 2012. Report informs citing the RIA Novosti, this was stated by the airline.

From 1 September flights to Tehran will be carried out 6 days a week. By the end of the year the airline intends to enter the daily flight mode.

"Tehran is an important direction for British Airways", said in the statement of the official representative of the company.

Earlier, the French Air France resumed flights to Tehran after seven years.