 Top
    Close photo mode

    British foreign secretary: 'Uneasy after evidence of Kurdish coordination with Syria and Russia'

    'What we have seen over the last weeks is very disturbing evidence of coordination between Syrian Kurdish forces, Philip Hammond said

    Baku. 23 February. REPORT.AZ/ Britain said on Tuesday it had seen disturbing evidence that Syrian Kurds were coordinating with the Syrian government of President Bashar al-Assad and the Russian air force.

    "What we have seen over the last weeks is very disturbing evidence of coordination between Syrian Kurdish forces, the Syrian regime and the Russian air force which are making us distinctly uneasy about the Kurds' role in all of this," Report informs referring to the Russian media, Foreign Secretary Philip Hammond told the British Parliament.

    If you find out orphographic mistake in the text, please select mistaken part of the text and press Ctrl + Enter.

    Last added

    At least one category must be selected

    All news


    Orphus sistemi