Brawl in Iranian parliament: lawmakers demand resign of Central Bank governor - VIDEO

Baku. 10 April. REPORT.AZ/ A tense situation was experienced during plenary session of Iranian parliament was held today.

Report informs referring to the Iranian media, the incident occurred when Valiullah Seyf, the Iranian Central Bank governor delivered at the parliament a report regarding the fluctuations in the country’s monetary market.

Thus, while the Central Bank governor made his speech he encountered pressure on the part of deputies, the parliamentarians committed an assault upon him and headed off from making his speech and even attempted to move Valiullah Seyf down from the rostrum.

Besides, the slogans were shouted demanding resignation of the Central Bank governor.

Ali Larijani, Chairman of Iranian parliament urged the deputies to calm down and asked them to permit Seyf to complete his speech.

Notably, Iranian toman has devaluated by 10% against the US-dollar. The country’s vice-president Ishag Jahangiri stated that beginning from April 10, one US-dollar will equal to 4,200 tomans for all economic activists, consultants, students, researchers and scientists. And it was stated that on the “black market" price of 1 US-dollar makes 6,000 tomans.