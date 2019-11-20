American aircraft carrier crosses Strait of Hormuz

The US aircraft carrier strike group Abraham Lincoln sailed through the vital Strait of Hormuz on November 19 and headed for the Persian Gulf, Report informs citing the TASS.

According to the US Navy, the aircraft carrier entered the Strait of Hormuz from the Arabian sea, where it had been since May of this year.

It is noted that the presence of an aircraft carrier in the Strait zone demonstrates Washington's determination to ensure freedom of navigation in the region

Notably, in mid-July, the situation in the Persian Gulf zone worsened due to the detention of the Iranians marching under the British flag tanker Stena Impero.