Baku. 8 December. REPORT.AZ/ British Foreign Minister Boris Johnson will visit Iran on December 9, Report informs citing the Reuters.

During the visit, he plans to meet with his Iranian counterpart Mohammad Javad Zarif to discuss the release of the charity activist, a British citizen, Nazanin Zaghari-Ratcliffe, who was sentenced to five years imprisonment in Iran "for allegedly plotting to topple the Iranian regime”.

Notably, this is the third visit of British foreign minister over past 14 years.

On the eve of the visit, Johnson promised to make every effort to release her.

"The Foreign Ministry of Great Britain will call upon the Iranians to release persons with two citizenships, where there are humanitarian grounds for this," he said.

Notably, Zaghari-Ratcliffe is a member of The Thomson Reuters Foundation. The next court session on her case will be held on December 10.