Bordyuzha: CSTO Secretary General not elected due to Nazarbayev's absence

Baku. 19 October. REPORT.AZ/ Election of new Secretary General of CSTO not discussed in Yerevan due to the absence of the President of Kazakhstan at the summit. Report informs citing the Armenian media CSTO Secretary General Nikolai Bordyuzha stated.

According to him, the consideration of this issue was postponed due to the illness of President Nursultan Nazarbayev.

"Based on condition that participation of all the presidents needed to solve this issue, heads of state agreed to meet in December to make the final decision", - Bordyuzha said.

Notably, in connection with the cold Kazakh President canceled his visit to Yerevan on October 13-14. It was expected that the new CSTO Secretary General would be elected at this meeting, which according to the rotation to become the representative of Armenia.

The CSTO was established on the basis of the Collective Security Treaty signed on May 15, 1992 by CIS member countries. CSTO members are Armenia, Belarus, Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan, Russia and Tajikistan.In late June 2012 Uzbekistan announced suspension of its participation in the activities of the organization.