Bomb-laden car blast rocks front of main courthouse in Izmir - UPDATED 2 - VIDEO

Baku. 5 January. REPORT.AZ/ Armed clashes reported to have continued inside the courthouse building, with employees still inside the building.

Report informs referring to the Daily Sabah, latest reports stated that two terrorists were killed in the Izmir courthouse attack, while at least ten people were injured.

Several ambulances and police vehicles were dispatched to the scene, and the injured were brought to the Ege University Hospital.

The attack was carried out on the courthouse's door used by judges and prosecutors.

***17:37

Baku. 5 January. REPORT.AZ/ A car bomb was detonated in front of a police outpost at the main courthouse of southern Izmir province's Bayraklı district on Thursday.

Report informs referring to the Turkish Doğan agency.

According to information, the wounded reported. The assailants stormed the building with automatic weapons.

Armed clashes reported to have continued inside the courthouse building, with employees still inside the building.

***

According to the latest information, two militants also entered into an armed clash with police, one of whom was later killed. Three wounded reported.

Clashes at the scene have been continuing.

The agency said a car was burning at the scene.