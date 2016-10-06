 Top
    Bomb blast kills at least 30 at Syrian-Turkish border - UPDATED

    A car bomb blew up near the border check point

    Baku. 6 October. REPORT.AZ/ At least 30 people were killed in a blast at the Syrian-Turkish border, Report informs.

    ISIS has claimed responsibility for the explosion. 

    ***11:24

    Baku. 6 October. REPORT.AZ/ At least 20 people were killed in a blast at the Syrian-Turkish border, Report informs referring to the Reuters.

    According to report, a car bomb blew up near a border checkpoint.

    Details of the incident are being investigated.

    None of the existing regional terrorist groups have not yet claimed responsibility for the attack.

