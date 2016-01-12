 Top
    Bodyguards of General Manvel Grigoryan beaten ex mayor Hrachik Abgaryan

    The incident occurred next to one of the supermarkets in Echmiadzin

    Baku. 12 December. REPORT.AZ/ Another scandalous case took place on the Eve of New Year in Echmiadzin with direct participation of the General Manvel Grigoryan, a deputy of the National Assembly of Armenia.

    Report informs referring to the newspaper "Chi", the residents of Echmiadzin witnessed how the bodyguards of general beat former mayor Hrachik Abgaryan, who parked the car "Jeep" next to one of the supermarkets in Echmiadzin. Bodyguards of General Manvel released air from tire. 

    Then brawl occurred and they have beaten Hrachik Abgaryan.

