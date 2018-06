Baku. 31 July. REPORT.AZ/ Dead body of the chief at Istanbul's Silivri District Police Department, Hakan Çalışkan, was found at the workplace.

Report informs citing Turkish media, Chief of Istanbul City Police Department Mustafa Çalışkan was at the scene.

He is alleged to have committed suicide.

The incident is being investigated.

Hakan Çalışkan has two children.