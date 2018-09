Baku. 1 August. REPORT.AZ/ Bodies of Russian citizens who were killed this week in the Central African Republic planned to be delivered to Russia on August 4.

Report informs, head of the Mikhail Khodorkovsky's investigative center Andrei Konyakhin said.

“What the Consul told us (in CAR), on Friday, the bodies will be transferred to the Russian side and on Saturday they will be delivered to Moscow”, - A. Konyakhin said.