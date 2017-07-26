Dead body of governor's advisor found in Armenia

Baku. 26 July. REPORT.AZ/ A man's body was found near the road from Armavir, in administrative territory of Dalarik village, Armenia.

Report informs citing Armenian media, police suspect that the body belongs to an adviser to the Governor of Armavir region, 52-year-old Manuk Simonyan, who went missing and wanted for two days.

The corpse was enwrapped with iron wire, with a large stone on its head, in a half- decayed state.

The forensic expert says that he was killed a few days ago.