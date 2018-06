Baku. 5 February. REPORT.AZ/ Fire broke out in a building in Cudi neighborhood of Cizre town of southeastern Şırnak province, Report informs referring to the Turkish media.

The incident left at least 9 people dead and 25 wounded.

The cause of the incident is still under investigation.

Cizre town is among the southeastern Turkish towns where hundreds of terrorists have been killed by Turkish security forces amid curfews.