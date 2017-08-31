Explosion hits Izmir province of Turkey - VIDEO - UPDATED

Baku. 31 August. REPORT.AZ/ A blast has occurred on the way of a prison bus in the Turkish city of Izmir.

Report informs citing the Hurriyet.

The incident has taken place in Buca district; an explosive was in a trash container near which the bus was moving.

The security forces and ambulance are working in the incident scene.

***

According to the latest reports, eight people were wounded. One is in a critical condition.

Those wounded in the blast were taken to nearby hospitals