    Explosion hits Izmir province of Turkey - VIDEO - UPDATED

    The incident occurred in Buca district on the way of a prison bus

    Baku. 31 August. REPORT.AZ/ A blast has occurred on the way of a prison bus in the Turkish city of Izmir. 

    Report informs citing the Hurriyet.

    The incident has taken place in Buca district; an explosive was in a trash container near which the bus was moving.

    The security forces and ambulance are working in the incident scene. 

    ***

    According to the latest reports, eight people were wounded. One is in a critical condition. 

    Those wounded in the blast were taken to nearby hospitals

