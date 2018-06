© Unian.net

Baku. 8 June. REPORT.AZ/ A blast has struck the premises of the United States Embassy to Kyiv.

Report informs citing the Ukrainina media, a spokesperson for Kiev’s police, Oksana Blischik, posted on her Facebook page.

"The explosion on the territory of the US Embassy to Kyiv is treated as an act of terrorism," she added.

No injured reported.