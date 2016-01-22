 Top
    Blast attack in Turkish elementary school, 5 students injured

    The injured students have been transferred to the nearby hospital for treatment

    Baku. 22 January. REPORT.AZ/ PKK terrorists attacked an elementary school on Friday in Turkey's southeastern Diyarbakır province, injuring five students in the school's yard, Report informs referring to the Turkish media.

    The attack came in the morning during the last day of the semester, before the students entered classes to pick up their report cards at Çelebi Eser Elementary School in Diyarbakır's Bağlar district.

    Initial reports have indicated that a hand-made explosive device was thrown into the school yard by the terrorists.

    An operation has been launched to arrest the terrorists.

