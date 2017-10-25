 Top
    Close photo mode

    Binali Yıldırım: Why did you go against Turkey that protected you for years?

    'Why did you insist on this mistake in the first place?'© REUTERS/ Yiannis Kourtoglou

    Baku. 25 October. REPORT.AZ/ "Why did you go against Turkey, which has protected you for years?"

    Report informs citing the Haber7, Turkish Prime Minister Binali Yıldırım said at the Aegean Economic Forum.

    Binali Yıldırım responded to the Kurdistan Regional Government’s (KRG) proposal to freeze its illegitimate referendum and halt military operations.

    “The wrong decision was made in northern Iraq. Barzani made an announcement saying they would return to pre-referendum conditions. Why did you insist on this mistake in the first place? Why did you go against Turkey, which has protected you for years?” said Yıldırım.  

    If you find out orphographic mistake in the text, please select mistaken part of the text and press Ctrl + Enter.

    Last added

    At least one category must be selected

    All news


    Orphus sistemi