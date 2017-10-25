Binali Yıldırım: Why did you go against Turkey that protected you for years?

© REUTERS/ Yiannis Kourtoglou

Baku. 25 October. REPORT.AZ/ "Why did you go against Turkey, which has protected you for years?"

Report informs citing the Haber7, Turkish Prime Minister Binali Yıldırım said at the Aegean Economic Forum.

Binali Yıldırım responded to the Kurdistan Regional Government’s (KRG) proposal to freeze its illegitimate referendum and halt military operations.

“The wrong decision was made in northern Iraq. Barzani made an announcement saying they would return to pre-referendum conditions. Why did you insist on this mistake in the first place? Why did you go against Turkey, which has protected you for years?” said Yıldırım.