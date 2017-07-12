Binali Yıldırım: We promise, traitors will not be able to unite against Turkey

Ankara. 12 July. REPORT.AZ/ "A coup attempt of July 15 in Turkey has left a deep imprint on our memory. It was a blow to democracy. We curse it. We remember with respect those killed and wounded”.

Report’s correspondent informs, Turkish Prime Minister Binali Yıldırım said at a conference titled "Victory of the National Will: a Historical Record" held at the AKP Headquarters in Ankara.

"The way of martyrs is our way. They gave their lives for us. They saved Turkey from danger. Investigations were carried out on what happened on July 15. Most of those who took to the streets were young people. They did it of their own free will, for the sake of Turkey. We respect and admire them, I am proud that I am a Turkish citizen. On that day whole Turkey was united. People had protected their honor. We promise that the traitors will not be able to unite against Turkey.

Be sure that we will not only discern the future, but also our past. We will not allow to exploit our religion and our values. Do not worry, the theaters in the courts on the incident will not change anything. We will not rest till all perpetrators are punished. We will do what is necessary. We will stop Turkey's enemies."