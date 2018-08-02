Binali Yıldırım: US's desicion on sanctions is illegal

© REUTERS/Umit Bektas

Baku. 2 August. REPORT.AZ/ Speaker of Turkish parliament, Binali Yıldırım considers that the decision of Washington to impose sanctions against Turkish ministers are illegal and self-willed, Report informs citing the TASS.

"The decision by US Department of the Treasury on sanctions against our Minister of Internal Affairs of Turkey, Süleyman Soylu and Minister of Justice, Abdulhamit Gül is illegal and extremely arbitrary. (the leadership of the USA - ed.)", - B. Yıldırım said.

He noted that the sanctions "are indicators of the lack of respect for the judicial authorities of Turkey" by Washington side.

Notably, yesterday U.S. Department of the Treasury’s Office of Foreign Assets Control (OFAC) took action today targeting Turkey’s Minister of Justice Abdulhamit Gül and Minister of Interior Süleyman Soylu, both of whom played leading roles in the organizations responsible for the arrest and detention of Pastor Andrew Brunson.