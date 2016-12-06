 Top
    Binali Yıldırım: Turkey and Russia stood a severe test a year ago

    Turkish PM: If we neglect regional problems, then larger conflicts may occur

    Baku. 6 December. REPORT.AZ/ "Turkey and Russia stood a severe test a year ago."

    Report informs, Turkish PM Binali Yıldırım, who is on visit to Russia, said addressing an event in the Moscow State Institute of International Relations.

    The Head of government said that process of normalization of relations between the two countries began in August this year and still continues: "I think that period of stagnation between Turkey and Russia left behind."

    B. Yıldırım added that currently, all countries depend on each other: "If we neglect regional problems, then larger conflicts may occur."  

