Binali Yıldırım: All conditions for attracting new investments are created in Turkey

Baku. 25 July. REPORT.AZ/ Turkish Prime Minister Binali Yildirim says that purges of those allegedly implicated in the coup, which have spread concerns that President Recep Tayyip Erdogan was taking advantage of the upheaval to neutralize opponents, nearly over.

Report informs citing the TASS, the Turkish Prime Minister said in his interview with Bloomberg.

“Here is what we are telling global investors: Life is back to normal in Turkey,” Yıldırım said, speaking at his official residence in Ankara.

“It has not been a devastating effect,” Yıldırım said, noting the government is committed to keep strong growth on track.

"All conditions for attracting new investments are created in Turkey", he added.

"July 26, we will open a third bridge over the Bosporus. At the beginning of 2018 we will open the first terminal of the largest airport in Europe, as well as the Eurasian tunnel under the Bosporus", said B.Yıldırım.