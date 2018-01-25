Binali Yıldırım: 300 terrorists neutralized in Afrin op

© REUTERS/ Yiannis Kourtoglou

Baku. 25 January. REPORT.AZ/ "Over 300 PYD terrorists were neutralized in Operation Olive Branch in Afrin".

Report informs referring to the Ahaber, Turkish prime minister Binali Yıldırım said.

He said that the counter-terror operation continues according to the plan: "We are fighting against terrorist Daesh and PKK groups. Whether they are named YPG or PYD, we know them. In whatever form, we know them for 40 years".

He said that cooperation of Turkish ally in NATO with terrorists is regrettable: "We will not allow formation of any terrorist group in our 1,350-kilometer-long border along Iran, Iraq, Syria and the Mediterranean Sea".