Baku. 14 March. REPORT.AZ/ Bart de Wever, Governor of Belgium's second largest city Antwerp, banned Turkish citizens to hold a rally on March 17.

Report informs citing RIA Novosti, Belgian La Meuse reports on March 14.

According to information, Bart De Wever described the rally as a threat to public order.

The report declares that the action was banned by the governor.