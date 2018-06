Baku. 19 September. REPORT.AZ/ Brussels authorities refused to allow the 'Kurdistan Culture Week' festival.

Report informs citing Haber7, initiators of the event are terrorist PKK supporters.

According to the information, supporters of the terrorist grouping have planned to hold 'Kurdistan Culture Week' festival on September 22 in Brussels. However, earlier the event was allowed, Mayor of Brussels Yvan Mayeur banned it without any reason.