Belarusian Prime Minister called on CIS countries to strengthen fight against "gray imports"

Baku. 21 November. REPORT.AZ/ Customs perimeter of CIS is not firmly closed and to strengthen the fight against smuggling and "gray imports" from outside the Commonwealth is needed. Report informs referring to RIA Novosti, Prime Minister of Belarus Mikhail Myasnikovich said that at the opening of enlarged meeting of the Council of Heads of Government (CHG) in Ashgabat.

M. Myasnikovich suggested colleagues to intensify "the coordination of Customs against smuggling and "gray imports" from outside the CIS." "It's not a secret, that today the customs perimeter of Commonwealth still not firmly closed, and the executive committee of CIS should pay attention to these questions, organizing appropriate work," he stressed.

Belarus is currently chairing the Council of Heads of Government of CIS.