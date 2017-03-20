Belarusian President: Radioactive substances found in an airplane on way from Armenia to EU

© Courtesy İmage

Baku. 20 March. REPORT.AZ/ Radioactive substances were found in an airplane on the way from Armenia transit through Belarus.

Report informs citing BelTA, President of Belarus Alexander Lukashenko stated at a meeting on the organization of the Belarusian-Russian army exercise Zapad (West) 2017.

The fact was recorded at the Gomel airport on March 19.

"The incident was related to reveal of radioactive substances on board of the plane, flying from Armenia through Belarus to one of the European countries", Lukashenko said.

He also noted the facts of unlawful actions, which are periodically prevented by the border guards.