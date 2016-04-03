Belarus ambassador summoned to Armenian Foreign Ministry

Baku. 3 April. REPORT.AZ/ Ambassador of Belarus in Yerevan Igor Nazark was summoned to the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Armenia on Sunday.

Report informs citing the Armenian media, during the meeting Deputy Foreign Minister Sharavsh Kocharyan expressed to the Ambassador deep bewilderment of the Armenian side regarding some provisions reflected in the statement of the MFA of the Republic of Belarus on the developments around Nagorno-Karabakh, released on April 2, 2016.

According to them, it has been stated to Igor Nazaruk that such a statement is incompatible to the spirit of the Armenia-Belarus relations and contradicts the commitments of the sides taken within the framework of the CSTO and other international structures, undermines the negotiation process while encouraging the use of force in the Nagorno-Karabakh settlement process.