Baku. 12 August. REPORT.AZ/ 'Four experts of the US Department of Justice will visit Turkey on August 22.

Report informs citing Habertürk, Turkish Justice Minister Bekir Bozdağ said.

According to him, the US decision will be of political nature: 'The US refusal to extradite Fethullah Gülen means to sacrifice Turkey to the head of the FETÖ (Gülenist Terror Organization)'.