​Batumi suffers from heavy rain -VIDEO

Baku. 26 August. REPORT.AZ/ Batumi suffers from heavy rain and storm. Report informs, the storm de-energized a part of the city, houses were flooded.

Just in a few hours the Georgian city Batumi and Adjara region got flooded. Heavy rain and storm resulted in an emergency situation.

Local rescuers have received 90 calls for assistance. People complain that they were trapped in cars on flooded streets, the first floors of buildings and shops.

Tbilisi and Kutaisi have sent additional units of rescue services and equipment to Batumi.