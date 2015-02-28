Russia's Investigative Committee issues statement on main versions of Boris Nemtsov's murder

Baku. 28 February. REPORT. Russia's Investigative Committee unveiled the main versions of the murder of the Russian politician Boris Nemtsov.

Report informs citing the official website of the committee, at the moment the investigation is considering several versions of the murder: a provocation to destabilize the political situation in the country; the position of Nemtsov regarding the execution of journalists of "Charlie Hebdo" magazine in Paris: "The investigators have information that, Nemtsov had received threats in connection with his position with respect to the execution of the journalists of of "Charlie Hebdo" magazine in Paris.Another version associated with the internal Ukrainian events.It's not a secret that there are very radical characters among the two conflicting parties, not obeying to any authority. Versions related to commercial activities of Nemtsov and personal enmity to him are also possible", spokesman of Investigative Committee Vladimir Markin said in a statement.

"There is no doubt that the crime was carefully planned.It is obvious that the organizers and perpetrators of this crime were aware of the proposed route", said in a statement.

A prominent politician Boris Nemtsov was killed on Friday in Moscow. He was shot by unknown people.