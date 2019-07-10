Georgian PM accuses Putin of misinterpretation of facts

"We heard fundamentally wrong interpretation of the facts" Georgian Prime Mamuka Bakhtadze said.

Goergian Bureau of Report informs that he spoke commenting on the statements of Russian President Vladimir Putin related to the history of Abkhazia and South Ossetia.

According to him, Georgia is proud of its history: "The day will come, and we will build a single and strong state with Abkhazian and Ossetian brothers."

Bakhtadze noted that the history of Georgia is a part of the history of Europe: "Europeans, like the world community, know this history in detail."