Baghdad Provincial Council votes on boycotting Turkish products

Baku. 9 December. REPORT.AZ/ Baghdad Provincial Council has voted on Tuesday on boycotting the Turkish products and any contract or agreement with Turkish companies. Report informs referring to Turkish media.

Member of Baghdad Provincial Council Saad al-Matlabi said in an interview for IraqiNews.com: “The Council voted today on boycotting the Turkish products,” adding that “The council also called the executive arm of the council to prevent any agreement with any Turkish companies.”

Currently, this decision is not expected to affect the market.