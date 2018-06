Baku. 18 August. REPORT.AZ/ The staff of Ministry of Intelligence and National Security of Iran (ETTELAAT) detained about ten Iranian Azerbaijanis in Ardebil province, who were trying to arrange a peaceful march to Mount Savalan.

Report informs citing Iranian media, the Ministry staff have detained several people, including well-known Azerbaijani activists.

All the detainees were brought to the ETTELAAT center in Meshkinshehre and charged with illegal activities against the Islamic regime.