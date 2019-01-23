Two Azerbaijanis infected with swine flu in Georgia placed in intensive care

Tbilisi. 23 January. REPORT.AZ/ Three people infected with “swine flu” A (H1N1) in Marneuli region of Georgia undergo treatment.

Georgian Bureau of Report News Agency informs that two of the infected people are Azerbaijanis.

The patients were placed in intensive care unit. The condition of one Azerbaijani is reported critical, while the other is stable.

Notably, 19 people have died of swine flu in Georgia. At present, nearly 750 people receive treatment in the hospitals of the neighboring country. There are 251 cases of infection in 100,000 residents of the country.