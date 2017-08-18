Azerbaijani team to take part in international fireworks festival

Baku. 18 August. REPORT.AZ/ The second international festival of fireworks "Let's ignite the stars" starts in the Omsk region on September 1, Report informs citing the Russian media.

Five teams of professional pyrotechnics will take part in the festival - one from Azerbaijan, Kazakhstan, China and two from Russia.

It is noted that, Azerbaijani and Kazakh teams won prizes at the Russian fireworks festival "Rostekh" last year. Performances of the teams will be accompanied by music. According to the conditions of the event, pyrotechnics should present two compulsory programs - to the music of Strauss and music on the theme "School years are wonderful”.

Before the start of fireworks, the audience will also be able to participate in sports competitions, ride with children on attractions, jump on trampolines, take part in master classes in drawing, modeling, taste national dishes of different countries and much more.