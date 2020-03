An Azerbaijani representative of Jandar village municipality of Georgia’s Gardabani district has been arrested on corruption charges, the State Security Service of Georgia informs.

The official, named A.M, received GEL 30,000 from a Turkish citizen in exchange for the one-year use of state-owned land. He was caught red-handed.

An investigation is ongoing into bribery charges. The official will probably be sentenced to seven to eleven years in prison.