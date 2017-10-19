Azerbaijani observers to monitor municipal elections in Georgia

© Report

Tbilisi. 19 October. REPORT.AZ/ "Azerbaijani observers will also monitor municipal elections in Georgia, October 21. Two of them are now in Georgia and study state of the elections preparations".

Dimitri Javakhadze, a member of the Georgian Central Election Commission (CEC), told Georgia bureau of Report News Agency.

According to him, about 20,000 local and more than 600 international observers will monitor the elections: "Georgia is a democratic state and is persistent in holding free, transparent and fair elections. All procedural rules for the elections preparations have been fulfilled. All constituencies and precinct election commissions are already working in a determined order. All our citizens will be able to vote on October 21".

D. Javakhadze said that Azerbaijanis, who have a special place and role in the development of Georgia, are also fighting in the municipal elections as in the parliamentary elections: "Nearly 150 local Azerbaijanis have been nominated in both proportional and majority systems".

Notably, 73 constituency and 3,636 precinct election commissions operate in Georgia today. 208 of the polling stations were established in the areas where Azerbaijanis live compactly.