Azerbaijani native to be appointed new Deputy Governor

An Azerbaijani native will be appointed deputy governor of the Kvemo Kartli region of Georgia,

Goergian Bureau of Report News Agency informs that this position was vacant following the election of former Deputy Zaur Dargalli as the head of the Marneuli region of Georgia.

The candidate for the post of Deputy Governor is not yet known.

Notably, since 2017, one of the three Deputy governors of the Kvemo Kartli region, where Azerbaijanis live compactly, has been elected from among Azerbaijanis. Dargalli, who was appointed deputy governor in the same year, won the elections with 78,6% of votes.