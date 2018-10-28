Azerbaijani MP: "Georgia's presidential elections held in a democratic and public atmosphere" - PHOTO

Tbilisi. 28 October. REPORT.AZ/ "Presidential elections in Georgia are held in a free, democratic and public atmosphere".

Georgian Bureau of Report News Agency informs that Deputy of the Milli Majlis (Parliament), Musa Guliyev, who observed the presidential elections in the neighboring country with the BSEC Parliamentary Assembly told journalists.

The MP said that he visited several polling stations in Tbilisi and met with members of the election commission and observers. "All the facilities were created for the Georgian people to express their intentions and desires in the polling stations. We did not find any violations that could affect the course and results of the election. The activity of voters on different polling stations is different. We watched the turn of voters in some polling stations, while in other stations about 10 per cent of people voted by 12:00. This is a sign of a democratic mood. "

Musa Guliyev expressed his hope that the results of the elections will be another step towards strengthening democracy and statehood in Georgia. "Azerbaijan as a friendly and neighbor country, supports the protection of peace, law and order in Georgia."