Azerbaijani MP: Elections in Georgia are held peacefully, free, transparent and democratic

Tbilisi. 8 October. REPORT.AZ/ Parliamentary elections continue in Georgia.

Georgian Bureau of Report informs, MPs from Azerbaijan are following election process in Tbilisi and regions of Georgia.

The head of the working group on Azerbaijan-Georgia inter-parliamentary relations, a member of the international observation mission Aflatun Amashov said two members of the parliamentary delegation of Azerbaijan observed the voting process in Tbilisi polling stations on election day: " Our deputies visited several polling stations. During the observations we haven't seen any violations.

"Upon completion of voting observers from Azerbaijan will express their position on the voting results," - said Amashov.

Notably, Georgian parliamentary elections started this morning. No serious violations were registered 12: 00 pm. Prior to 11 00 pm 292 957 people or 8.34 % voted.