Azerbaijani MoD: Since January, Armenians have violated ceasefire 18000 times

Baku. 5 July. REPORT.AZ/ "Armenian troops are trying to keep the situation tense by violating the ceasefire."

Report informs, Azerbaijani Defense Ministry press spokesman Vagif Dargakhli said at a briefing at the Azerbaijani Foreign Ministry.

Azerbaijani Defense Ministry official recalled that as a result of the shelling of Armenians, two people were killed last night, wounded were taken to the hospital. Their lives are not in danger.

"After that, Armenians try to spread disinformation, stating that Azerbaijani troops use civilians as human shields, and that we had a fire point in that region. We reject these accusations, as well as the allegations that, Azerbaijani army allegedly uses US armament”.

V. Dargakhli stated that since January Armenians violated ceasefire 18000 times. According to him, mortars and other large-caliber weapons were mainly used.