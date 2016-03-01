Azerbaijani-Georgian company will produce TV sets

Baku. 1 March. REPORT.AZ/ Azerbaijani-Georgian company "AG Telekom" begins production of television sets, Report informs citing the Georgian media.

Products will appear in April 2016. According to the director of the company Michael Glonti, the TV price will fluctuate between 180-280 US dollars.

According to Glonti, TVs will be sold in large retail chains.

"These TVs will cost less than imported brands. 32-inch (81 cm) TV will cost $ 180 and 40-inch (101 cm.) - $ 280.

Price, taking into account the planned quality is quite low", Glonti said.

In the future, he said, products are planned to sell in European market.