Turkey evacuated 42 people, including Azerbaijanis, from China's Wuhan, the epicenter of the coronavirus outbreak. The evacuees passed medical checkups, with none of them testing positive for the novel coronavirus.

Report says, citing Yeni Şafak, that all these people were discharged after a 14-day quarantine.

On February 1, the A400M type cargo plane of the Turkish armed forces departed from Wuhan airlifting 42 people, including six Azerbaijanis.