Baku. 2 November. REPORT.AZ/ Halk Bankı became the new owner of the Mardan Palace, built by Azerbaijani entrepreneur Telman Ismayilov in Turkish city of Antalya.

Report informs referring to the Turkish media.

According to the information, the hotel was sold for 719 million Turkish liras, however 'Halk Bankı' paid 360 million 50 thousand Turkish Liras.

Mardan Palace operates since 23 May 2009.