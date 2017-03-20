Azerbaijani delegation attending conference in Tbilisi

© Report.az

Tbilisi. 20 March.REPORT.AZ/ Today, Tbilisi has hosted international conference "Georgian Economy: Prospects and Challenges".

Georgia bureau of Report News Agency informs, Georgian financial and banking market opportunities, prospects for development of small and medium-sized businesses, investments, conditions for foreign businessmen and other issues were discussed in the event, attended by the Azerbaijani delegation.

Georgian Deputy PM, Finance Minister Dimitri Kumsishvili stressed importance of the event. The minister said that a total of 450 delegates attend the conference, most of them are foreign guests, which demonstrates interest of foreign businessmen in Georgian economy.

D.Kumsishvili emphasized that ample opportunities will be created in Georgia for foreign businessmen.

Then, reports were heard on the topics of investment, existing risks, opportunities for development of banks and private business, state support, etc.