Azerbaijani citizens detained in Kazakhstan

Baku. 3 March. REPORT.AZ/ Kazakh border guards detained 36 offenders over the past days in the border area, including five citizens of Azerbaijan and Uzbekistan who were trying to cross the border of Kazakhstan with forged documents.Report informs referring to Newkaz, it was said by the press service of the Border Service of the National Security Committee of Kazakhstan.

Two of them violated the territorial and internal waters of the Republic of Kazakhstan.

The reason - the lack of documentation for the right to go to sea, they planned poaching activities on small boats.

Three - Azerbaijani citizen and two Uzbek citizens tried to cross the state border with forged documents, said in a statement.

The detainees will be brought to administrative responsibility, said the press service.